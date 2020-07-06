Disney passholders incorrectly charged hundreds of dollars

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – Just one week before Disney is set to reopen two of its parks, many annual passholders contacted WESH 2 News to say they were charged hundreds of dollars.

“I noticed that there was an overdraft on my account,” Jacob Metts said.

Metts said he was charged four months for he and his fiancee’s passes, for around $330.

The move came after Disney announced in April that it was suspending monthly passholder payments until after the parks reopened.

“We were really, really upset because we have been passholders for right around five years and it seems like it’s a diminishing product more and more. We’re just very frustrated,” Metts said.

When Metts called Disney he got a message saying they were experiencing technical difficulties and to call again later.

WESH 2 News has been inundated with emails from people who say they’re passholders who were charged for months, hundreds of dollars.

A Disney spokesperson told WESH 2 News: “Passholders on the monthly payment program were incorrectly charged today. We are in the process of reversing these charges and apologize for the inconvenience this caused.”

Taylor Strickland, the head of Orlando Informer, a theme park blog, thinks most passholders will be forgiving.

“It was a mistake and they are going to refund the transactions automatically but at the same time, at this time I don’t think that’s a mistake that should be made,” Strickland said.

The Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopen July 11.