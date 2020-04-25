Breaking News
8,726 cases and 168 deaths from coronavirus in Tennessee
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Disney shares ‘virtual viewing’ of ‘Happily Ever After’ nighttime spectacular

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Need something to watch while social distancing after a long week?

On Friday night, Disney Magic Moments shared a “virtual viewing” of the “Happily Ever After” fireworks show at Walt Disney World for families to enjoy.

Happily Ever After is the nighttime spectacular from Magic Kingdom.

“For this special pre-recorded viewing of ‘Happily Ever After’ at Magic Kingdom Park, you have the best seat in the house!” according to the Disney Parks Blog. “Watch as the castle you know so well becomes a canvas for the heart-tugging story of the importance of chasing your dreams, no matter what, and finding your happily ever after.”

The park streamed the special on Instagram and on the Disney Parks Blog, where you can watch the full recording..

Walt Disney World and Disneyland have been closed since March 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Pelosi: Trump is not listening to medical experts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pelosi: Trump is not listening to medical experts"

Trump: Not responsible for 50K deaths, Post office

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Not responsible for 50K deaths, Post office"

Trump on use of disinfectant, light against virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump on use of disinfectant, light against virus"

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee outlines business reopening plans for the state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee outlines business reopening plans for the state"

Rep. Roe: Local hospitals prepared to meet challenges

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. Roe: Local hospitals prepared to meet challenges"

Dollywood temporarily lays off 630 workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dollywood temporarily lays off 630 workers"

Blount County restaurant owners anticipates reopening half capacity after COVID-19 restrictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blount County restaurant owners anticipates reopening half capacity after COVID-19 restrictions"

Knox County Mayor Jacobs talks furloughs details

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Mayor Jacobs talks furloughs details"

Sevier County mayor talks reopening plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sevier County mayor talks reopening plan"

Memphis mayor proposes mandatory face covering in public

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memphis mayor proposes mandatory face covering in public"

Trump suspends immigration into US for 60 days

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump suspends immigration into US for 60 days"

Trump says he disagrees with Georgia plans to open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump says he disagrees with Georgia plans to open"

Group canvasses Knoxville to inform public about about coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Group canvasses Knoxville to inform public about about coronavirus"

Medic takes first plasma donation to fight COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medic takes first plasma donation to fight COVID-19"

Covenant Health reminds people to seek help if needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Covenant Health reminds people to seek help if needed"

East TN leaders: Reopening an opportunity

Thumbnail for the video titled "East TN leaders: Reopening an opportunity"

Quarantine Sports: April 22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quarantine Sports: April 22"

Knoxville nurse gives insight into New York COVID-19 fight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville nurse gives insight into New York COVID-19 fight"

Health experts address COVID-19 panic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health experts address COVID-19 panic"

Smokies developing plans for reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smokies developing plans for reopening"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter