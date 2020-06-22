Disneyland employee unions demand delay in reopening

BURBANK, California — A union that represents many Disneyland employees wants the park to delay its opening.

Disneyland is currently scheduled to open July 17.

In a letter to California’s governor, the Coalition of Resort Labor Unions said it does not believe the park will be safe for employees.

It is asking Governor Gavin Newsom to forbid the park from reopening.

Disneyland has announced new safety measures like reduced capacity, temperature checks, increased cleaning and face mask requirements for guests.

The union criticized Disney’s lack of plans to test employees for coronavirus saying a testing strategy is the cornerstone of plans for other areas of the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, Disney’s sister park in Orlando is scheduled to reopen July 11.

On Friday, Florida reported its highest number of new COVID-19 infections since the pandemic started.

CNN Newsource contributed to this article.