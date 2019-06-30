Live Now
Distracted driving leads to crash on I-40 that injured 4 adults and two children

Distracted driving caused a four-vehicle crash that sent four adults and two children to the hospital Sunday afternoon on I-40 westbound near mile marker 399.

During the collision, one vehicle was overturned and blocked several lanes of traffic.

Upon arrival, officers determined that a driver of a Chevrolet Suburban was distracted while attempting to use his phone. The driver did not see the stopped traffic on the interstate and collided at a high rate of speed into a stopped vehicle. The vehicle that was struck overturned and struck two additional vehicles.

Four adults were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. An additional two children were transported to Children’s Hospital by family members.

