Diversity Business Enterprise Awards honor several locals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A special ceremony on Thursday honored the success of diverse business owners in the Knoxville area.

The Diversity Business Enterprise awards, or DBEs, recognized small, women-owned and minority-owned businesses for outstanding performance in achieving city goals.

Those goals include engaging our city’s neighborhoods, promoting sustainability, and stimulating growth.

“Usually, if a business is minority-owned, women-owned, it is also small just by nature,” said assistant purchasing director Pamela Cotham. “They are the ones trying to grow their business. They are the ones that tend to get overlooked. A lot of people just go with the big-box name, the big-box companies, the ones you see with all the big dollars to do the advertising and things like that.”

The city also honored several of its own departments for awarding large contracts to DBES.