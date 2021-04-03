DMX hospitalized in White Plains after heart attack amid reports of overdose: lawyer

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Rapper DMX is hospitalized at White Plains Hospital Saturday night after a drug overdose triggered a heart attack, TMZ and Variety reported Saturday.

Murray Richman, DMX’s attorney, confirmed to PIX11 News’ Rob Hoell that he was on life support Saturday evening. The attorney had originally claimed that Simmons is off life support, but later told PIX11 News by phone Saturday night that he “has been misinformed and he has misspoken” and apologized.

Richman, an attorney for DMX who’s worked with him for over 25 years, spoke to PIX11 News Saturday evening, confirming that the rapper was in the hospital as a result of a heart attack. He could not confirm that it had been induced by drugs.

Richman said that DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, is currently “surrounded by family” and in what he described as “grave condition.”

“I’m very sad about it, extremely sad. He’s like my son,” Richman said. “He’s just a tremendous person, tremendous entertainer, tremendous human being. And so much to offer, so much to say. Not the run-of-the-mill rapper. A person of great depth.”

Sources old TMZ the overdose happened at his home around 11 p.m. He was rushed to a hospital in White Plains and was moved to the critical care unit, according to TMZ.

Simmons was born in Mount Vernon and grew up in Yonkers.

Those close to him in Westchester are hoping for a miracle



“This is going to either be a huge testimony of his if he makes it. If not, we are at the end of the pandemic and what a way to go out,” said family friend Brenda Ramsey outside White Plains Hospital.

Not long after the published reports surfaced, rappers and other celebrities took to social media to wish DMX a full recovery. The phrase “Prayers to DMX” was trending on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021

Please pray, send healing energy, whatever positive vibes you can for #DMX 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 🖤🖤🖤 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 3, 2021

Because of privacy laws, the hospital is not issuing any updates on the rappers condition. They are not even confirming that he is a patient.

DMX made a splash in rap music in 1998 with his first studio album “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot,” which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The multi-platinum selling album was anchored by several hits including “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “Get At Me Dog” and “Stop Being Greedy.”

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.