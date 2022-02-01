KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In honor of Valentine’s day, the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office shared a special offer on Facebook. They are calling on people to call in tips on their ex-Valentines.

The posts jokingly ask people to give the Sheriff’s Office a call if their ex-Valentine has an outstanding warrant or they are driving with drugs in their car. In the post, LCSO wrote:

“This Valentine’s Day Month-long Special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodations and professional glamour shots that will be posted on online for all to enjoy. This special is capped off with a special Valentine’s dinner.”

Posts like this one are often shared by police departments and sheriff’s offices in February in hopes that they can draw in some tips. In fact, LCSO shared that their post was copied from a Sheriff in eastern North Carolina. In 2021, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office shared a similar post.

For those who want to call in a tip, LCSO can be reached at (865) 986-4823.