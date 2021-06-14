Do you breathe through you mouth or your nose when you sleep?

(DOUG JESSOP’S UTAH SUCCESS STORIES – ABC4 NEWS – Salt Lake City, UT) I have the honor of being able to do extended interviews called “Jessop’s Journal” which can be seen at www.ABC4.com/Journal. This episode of Utah Success Stories features a couple snippets from one of those interviews.

Trisha O’Hehir is the founder of a university for dental hygiene clinicians, a dental instrument designer and a published author. Her latest book is called Lip Zip – Breath Better to Live Better.

“I always want to solve the mysteries and find out what is the cause of the problem. Not just treating symptoms but discovering what the cause is.”

She told me about one of the mysteries she has studied; “It’s a hidden secret, they don’t even teach it in medical schools. When you breathe through your nose nitric oxide is released in the sinuses that go into your lungs with the air and that will allow eighteen percent more oxygen to be absorbed reaching the brain and muscles as compared to mouth breathing.”

Come to find out that adults aren’t the only ones breathing through their mouth. O’Hehir told me of her personal experience of working as a dental hygiene professional; “When parents find out the mouth breathing and that kids shouldn’t be snoring. If you ask if they have signs and symptoms of ADHD, they often say yes. If we get the kids to cloth their mouths breath through their nose and gets the first good night’s sleep those signs of ADHD are the same as sleep deprivation. So if we can get the kids to breathe through their nose and close their mouth, in a day you can see a chance in a child’s behavior.”

It would seem to me, that if you are sleeping it’s not like you consciously can have your mouth open or closed. It just is what it is. How in the world would you even change that behavior?

According to Trisha it’s a two-part change. She walked me through the process; “First you squirt your nose with the Xlear Nasal Spray. Make sure that you can breathe through your nose. You don’t want to tape your nose if you can’t breathe through your nose. So make sure you spray with the Xlear. Then you can use surgical paper tape that then comes off very easily. You just put a piece across your lips fold one end in, so you have something to grab in the morning to take it off, but make sure you are comfortable with the tape on and breathing through your nose. But what happens when your mouth is taped, your brain will keep your nose open. It’s amazing.”

What if you don’t know if you breathe through your mouth? Trisha replied; “If you don’t know if you breathe through your nose or your mouth, it’s kind of fun to tape once and see if you feel better in the morning. Because what happens is when you are breathing through your nose getting more oxygen to your brain, you actually sleep in a more regenerative level so you will wake up more refreshed.”

Consider this your personal invitation to watch the entire twenty plus minute episode of Jessop's Journal with Trisha O'Hehir

