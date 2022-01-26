KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city of Knoxville has officially posted the job requirements for the next police chief. Following Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas’s retirement announcement, the city held several public meetings looking to learn what the public wanted in a new chief.

Thomas has been with the Knoxville Police Department since 1993 and plans to retire in May 2022. She was appointed as police chief in 2018 and she is the first woman to lead the department. Her retirement announcement launched a nationwide search for a replacement.

The job posting shares several insights into what kind of police chief the city is searching for, stating “the ideal candidate will be able to provide inspiring leadership to the officers, demonstrate success promoting a policing culture of service and accountability to the community.” In addition, the city wants someone who can create “data-informed strategies to meaningfully address and decrease crime” while improving community safety.

The requirements for the future chief include:

A four-year college degree

A record of progressively responsible command-level experience at policing in an urban setting

Successful completion of specialized police leadership education such as the Senior Management Institute for Police (SMIP), FBI National Academy, or the Southern Police Institute

Candidates not P.O.S.T. certified in Tennessee must achieve certification within 6 months of starting in the position by completing a modified program

The salary will be between $170,000 to $200,000 per year with “a competitive package of fringe and health benefits”. according to the posting. In addition, the city plans to consider relocation expenses when applicable.

The new police chief will be appointed by Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and will report directly to her. Those who are qualified are asked to send in a cover letter, resumé, and a list of five references by February 20 to be considered. Find out more by visiting Policeforum.org.