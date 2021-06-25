Dock Dogs makes a splash with leaping competition

News

by: Savannah Meade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Dock Dogs wrapped up its leaping competition in Maryville with first place jumping over 20 feet Friday.  

Around a dozen dogs competed in the longest jump by leaping into the pool, but the winner was Zoltar with a 26-foot leap.  

“So, initially he was scared of everything, and then we just basically started placing things on heights and working on the height. And then he gets that pop up and now he’s killing it,” Zoltar’s owner Jamie Dukovac said.  

And he certainly has overcome that fear. Dukovac said Zoltar has been jumping for the past year and half.  

