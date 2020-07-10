Live Now
Doctors note new COVID-19 symptoms in young adults

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Statistics in multiple states show an increase in COVID-19 cases predominantly from people in their 20s and 30s, and now doctors say they are also seeing different symptoms among their younger patients.

“Around the country, we’re seeing more young people come to medical care and often having to be admitted to the hospital,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an Infectious Disease professor at Vanderbilt University.

The jump in such cases is reflected in cities like Nashville, where younger adults ages 25 to 34 are largely making up the spike.

“Over the past few days, they’re starting to develop, they’re describing some new symptoms,” explained Dr. Alex Jahangir with Metro Nashville’s Coronavirus Task Force.

While fever was originally the first telltale sign of the novel coronavirus, now many don’t ever get one.

“The spectrum of symptoms continues to expand and so younger people often do come in now somewhat to our surprise without fever, and this abdominal pain seems to affect them a little bit more,” said Schaffner.

Other symptoms include nausea, diarrhea, loss of taste and smell, and severe headaches.

Clinics in Nashville say their phones are ringing off the hook with younger COVID-19 patients suffering from debilitating migraines, something they haven’t found a medication that works for yet.

“We recognized this virus can do a variety of damage to you, from no symptoms, mild symptoms, a larger collection of symptoms … obviously it can make you very sick and (you) come into the hospital and (it disrupts) the way many of your organs function,” explained Schaffner.

Vigilance is key. Pay attention to any of these symptoms, self-isolate, and wait a few days before getting tested. Often tests are showing up negative if taken too early.

Doctors suggest getting tested about four days after starting to feel symptoms, that way the virus will show up on the swab.

If you do contract COVID-19, doctors advise staying hydrated and taking Tylenol.

