Closings
There are currently 40 active closings. Click for more details.

Doctors predict Tennessee will hit COVID-19 peak in April

News

by: Alex Denis

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Data compiled by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation shows Tennessee will see the most cases of COVID-19 in late April.

“Every 4 days the number is doubling. Let that sink in,” explains Dr. James Hildreth, President and CEO at Meharry Medical College.

Data collected predicts, at Tennessee’s peak, 192 people will die in one day alone. While these numbers are projections, Dr. Hildreth believes they’re accurate.

“The models have been pretty spot on in terms of predicting where the virus is going to go and how it’s going to affect the different regions.”

At the current state, Tennessee will be short more than 11,000 hospital beds and 2,200 ICU beds.
These numbers haven’t gone unnoticed. Hospitals are preparing.

“The city should be confident that the 3 hospital systems are doing all that they can do to get ready for this. Vanderbilt has identified entire floors, in one of their hospitals, to devote to this. But the truth is, nothing could really prepare the nation for what we’re about to deal with,” says Hildreth.

Ventilators are also in very high demand across the country. At our peak, it’s projected Tennessee will lack 2,300 ventilators needed to treat patients.

Dr. Hildreth stressed it isn’t too late, we can still flatten the curve.

“We do that by staying at home, social distancing, washing your hands, frequently protecting our T-Zone, all those things really do work. If people would do those things, we can control the virus in our community.”

If people do not heed the warning, it’s possible we will find ourselves in need of field hospitals like in New York City.

“We’ve reached a point in our numbers where, if we’re not careful, we’re going to see the same exponential growth like we’re seeing in other places. And if that’s the case, there’s every possibility we may have to commandeer buildings and venues to set up as field hospitals. I’m hoping that won’t be the case,” says Hildreth, “But you can’t rule it out either.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Mayor Kincannon speaks about her Safer at Home Order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Kincannon speaks about her Safer at Home Order"

White House expects 100K-240K virus-related deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "White House expects 100K-240K virus-related deaths"

US warship captain seeks crew isolation as virus spreads

Thumbnail for the video titled "US warship captain seeks crew isolation as virus spreads"

New drive-thru testing site open in Greene County

Thumbnail for the video titled "New drive-thru testing site open in Greene County"

Coronavirus: Sevier County now offering COVID-19 testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Sevier County now offering COVID-19 testing"

Lee: More information to be released on COVID-19 deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lee: More information to be released on COVID-19 deaths"

Tracking Coronavirus: How a local grocery delivery driver is working to stay safe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: How a local grocery delivery driver is working to stay safe"

Tracking Coronavirus: New health department rules for food trucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: New health department rules for food trucks"

Tracking Coronavirus: Masks -- who needs them, who doesn't

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: Masks -- who needs them, who doesn't"

Tracking Coronavirus: 2,200+ cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: 2,200+ cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee"

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee talks about the 23 COVID-19 deaths and 2,239 coronavirus cases in Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Governor Bill Lee talks about the 23 COVID-19 deaths and 2,239 coronavirus cases in Tennessee"

Knox County Health Departmentd daily briefing on March 31, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Departmentd daily briefing on March 31, 2020"

Ole Smoky Distillery donating housemade hand sanitizer to Sevier County Sheriff's Office

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ole Smoky Distillery donating housemade hand sanitizer to Sevier County Sheriff's Office"

Knox County utilities won’t be shut off for non-payment, Mayor Jacobs confirms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County utilities won’t be shut off for non-payment, Mayor Jacobs confirms"

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County cases up to 63

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County cases up to 63"

FDA approves plan for Ohio lab to sterilize thousands of masks for reuse

Thumbnail for the video titled "FDA approves plan for Ohio lab to sterilize thousands of masks for reuse"

Hawkins County mayor declares local emergency and safer at home directive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hawkins County mayor declares local emergency and safer at home directive"

White House turns to statistical models for virus forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "White House turns to statistical models for virus forecast"

Stranded cruise ship hit by virus begs Florida to dock

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stranded cruise ship hit by virus begs Florida to dock"

East TN businesses react to Gov. Lee's executive order

Thumbnail for the video titled "East TN businesses react to Gov. Lee's executive order"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories