Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Doctors warn of new coronavirus symptom in young adults

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Doctors are warning of a new coronavirus symptom showing up in young adults.

CNN reports doctors at Mount Sinai Health System in New York believe there is growing evidence that coronavirus may cause sudden strokes in adults in their 30s and 40s who are not severely sick.

This is due to the virus causing the blood to clot in “unusual ways,” which results in an uptick in strokes among patients who don’t typically suffer from them.

“The virus seems to be causing increased clotting in the large arteries, leading to severe stroke,” neurosurgeon Dr. Thomas Oxley, a neurosurgeon at Mount Sinai told CNN.

“Our report shows a seven-fold increase in incidence of sudden stroke in young patients during the past two weeks. Most of these patients have no past medical history and were at home with either mild symptoms (or in two cases, no symptoms) of Covid,” Oxley said.

Oxley and his colleagues said they typically record fewer than two strokes a month in people under age 50, but in a two-week period during the pandemic, they treated five.

“All tested positive. Two of them delayed calling an ambulance,” Oxley added.

Their findings will be published in a letter in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Oxley said his team of doctors urged people to be alert and monitor their symptoms of coronavirus and to call 911 if they believe they’ve suffered a stroke.

Oxley referred to the mnemonic device to remember warning signs for strokes – FAST: F for face drooping; A for arm weakness; S for speech difficulty, and T for time to call 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Trump suspends immigration into US for 60 days

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump suspends immigration into US for 60 days"

Trump says he disagrees with Georgia plans to open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump says he disagrees with Georgia plans to open"

Group canvasses Knoxville to inform public about about coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Group canvasses Knoxville to inform public about about coronavirus"

Medic takes first plasma donation to fight COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medic takes first plasma donation to fight COVID-19"

Covenant Health reminds people to seek help if needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Covenant Health reminds people to seek help if needed"

East TN leaders: Reopening an opportunity

Thumbnail for the video titled "East TN leaders: Reopening an opportunity"

Quarantine Sports: April 22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quarantine Sports: April 22"

Knoxville nurse gives insight into New York COVID-19 fight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville nurse gives insight into New York COVID-19 fight"

Health experts address COVID-19 panic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health experts address COVID-19 panic"

Smokies developing plans for reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smokies developing plans for reopening"

Brad Paisley gives back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brad Paisley gives back"

Gov. Lee says state seeing increases in some crime during epidemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lee says state seeing increases in some crime during epidemic"

Taking you through the COVID-19 testing process

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taking you through the COVID-19 testing process"

Trump: Virus sweeping across US reaches peak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Virus sweeping across US reaches peak"

Protest grows amid Minnesota 'stay-at-home' order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protest grows amid Minnesota 'stay-at-home' order"

JoBros

Thumbnail for the video titled "JoBros"

Texas protest in favor of easing lockdown in US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas protest in favor of easing lockdown in US"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter