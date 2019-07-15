Documents reveal new details of high-speed pursuit in Knoxville

Court documents have shed new light on a high-speed pursuit ended in a fiery crash in North Knoxville over the weekend.

Travis Zimmerman, 30, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and driving without a license after a police pursuit ended in a fiery crash and an arrest in North Knoxville Sunday morning.

After responding to a report of a vehicle striking the Dollar General Market on Raccoon Valley Road around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, police located the black Volkswagen described from the incident on Connor Road. The vehicle was already smoking and fled after police activated their emergency lights.

While on Clinton Highway, the suspect continuously crossed the median to drive into oncoming traffic and swerved to avoid several at approximately 80 miles per hour. The car was swerving around cars on the northbound shoulder while traveling south, nearly causing several accidents.

The suspect’s car went airborne when they attempted to drive over railroad tracks on Inskip Road. The vehicle caught fire upon landing and caused it to fill with smoke. The suspect continued to drive while hanging out the window about a half a mile.

He attempted to flee on foot after driving into an irrigation ditch off of Almond Road. Zimmerman complied with verbal orders but began to resist officers when they went to put on handcuffs.

Knoxville Fire Department responded to put out the vehicle fire. One officer sought medical treatment for a hand injury.

A record’s check revealed Zimmerman did not have a valid license in any state.