Documents: Second suspect in Aniah Blanchard case disposed of evidence

The second suspect in the kidnapping of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard is scheduled to appear in a Lee County court this morning as WRBL News 3 obtains court documents that say why he was arrested.

An affidavit on file with the Lee County clerk’s office shows the probable cause for the arrest of 35-year-old Antwain Fisher, known as “Squirmy.” Fisher was arrested overnight Friday by Auburn Police and U.S. Marshals and charged with Kidnapping First Degree.

Fisher, from Montgomery, was booked into the Lee County Detention Facility early Saturday morning and has been held without bond. His first court appearance was scheduled for Monday morning.

The first suspect identified and arrested was 30-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed. He was arrested on November 7 and charged with Kidnapping First Degree.

As he was walking into court, the affidavit for his arrest shows the following:

“Further investigation revealed that Antwain Shamar Fisher, alias ‘Squirmy,’ provided material assistance to Yazeed by providing transportation to Yazeed, and disposing of evidence.”

The first suspect identified and arrested was 30-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed. He was arrested on November 7 and charged with Kidnapping First Degree.

Blanchard has not been seen or heard from since Oct. 23 when she was recorded on security camera footage making a purchase in an Auburn convenience store. Yazeed was also seen on security footage in that same store.

Blanchard’s SUV was later discovered at a Montgomery apartment complex. It has been damaged and there was a significant amount of her blood discovered into the vehicle.

Investigators have maintained their belief more than one person is involved with Blanchard’s disappearance and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

District Court Judge Russell Bush has issued a gag order in the case. That gag is still in effect.