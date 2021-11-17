NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Germantown veterinarian is preparing to help a dog that had been shot and raise awareness about animal abuse and abandonment.

The dog, now named Jameson, was dropped off at City Pets Animal Care in Germantown Monday.

(Courtesy: Dr. Eva Evans)

Jameson is facing a complex surgery and amputation after he was shot with a shotgun, leaving all the bones in his paw shattered.

Dr. Eva Evans with City Pets told News 2 at first the man who brought in the dog did not want to pay for the surgery and amputation and asked about euthanatizing Jameson.

The care team does not euthanize otherwise healthy dogs with a chance at a meaningful life and suggested he surrender the dog to a rescue. Dr. Evans said the man said no, took some time to think and then drove away after approving the care plan.

The facility and Metro Animal Care and Control tried to contact the man who brought in Jameson but he provided them with a fake address and possibly fake name, which Dr. Evans said is unfortunately common in abuse or neglect cases.

“This dog is an absolute gem and will steal the hearts of everyone who meets him…I’m sure he will find a wonderful home once he is healed,” explained Dr. Evans.

Jameson will undergo surgery Wednesday with the hope he will recover and life a long and happy life.

Dr. Evans has established a GoFundMe to help finance the surgery and raise awareness about animal abuse and neglect. Click here to donate.