Dog boarding kennel changes how they do business due to the pandemic

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer people have been traveling. This means some dog boarding businesses had to close their doors permanently.

However, one Knoxville dog kennel says changing the way they do business has kept them going.

Birchwood Kennels has a long history of taking care of pets.

“Birchwood Kennels has been in business since 1983,” said Operations Manager David Boone.

Originally a breeding facility, the kennel is now a boarding, grooming, and training site.

“I take care of the dogs, making sure their kennels are clean, they’re fed, that they’re happy,” said employee Katie Herring.

Herring adds, “This is a hotel for them and we make sure that they’re happy while they’re at the hotel.”

Like many small businesses, the kennel has struggled during the pandemic.

“With last year and the year before, we’ve lost over 250,000 dollars,” explained Boone.

With fewer people traveling, more kennels are remaining vacant.

However, Birchwood Kennels is used to changing with the times and finding new ways to stay afloat.

“We’re trying to get back up on board,” said Boone. “Doggie Day Care is something that has been exploding both last year and this year.”

With more people working from home, giving their dogs an outlet for exercise means more business for Davis Boone and his team.

The kennel as COVID-19 precautions in place where owners are able to drive through the facility to drop off and pick up their pets.

Doggie Day Care gives a break to both the pet parents and their furry companions. It is also helping the kennel say afloat.

Boone says the doggie daycare has been a huge success since they started the program. They are taking new pets for all services.