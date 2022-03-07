KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department said Monday that a dog died in an East Knoxville house fire Monday afternoon

Shortly after 2:06 p.m., Knoxville firefighters responded to a house fire in the 2000 block of Hoitt Avenue. Upon arrival, crews reported heavy smoke coming from the back of the house.

According to KFD, crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 20 minutes, however, an addition on the rear of the home was significantly damaged. KFD says the remainder of the structure was saved but there is considerable smoke damage.

The home’s human occupants were out of the home when crews arrived but there was a dog inside the home during the fire. KFD reported the animal died. However, no other injuries have been reported.

The cause fire is being investigated by KFD and the American Red Cross is assisting the home’s occupant.