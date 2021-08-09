Dog dies in hot car, owner says she did it as punishment, police say

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — A 58-year-old Ohio woman is accused of punishing her dog by locking the animal in a hot car and leaving it to die.

According to a Sandusky, Ohio, police report, officers were called to the home of Mouheb Ashakih around 7:20 p.m. Saturday by a neighbor who was concerned about the pit bull.

Mouheb Ashakih (Courtesy: Erie County Jail)

“He stated he observed the dog tearing up the inside of the vehicle and it appeared he wanted out,” the report stated. “He noticed all the windows were rolled up and he was concerned for the canine’s safety. He went over the residence and spoke to Mouheb through her side window. He told her to let the dog out, to which she replied, ‘I don’t care. I want him to die.'”

When police arrived, officers found the dog “either passed out or deceased at the rear passenger side floorboard,” the report stated. The temperature at the time was 81 degrees, and all the car windows were closed and the doors were locked.

According to the police report, “Mouheb began screaming upon observing her canine and begged us to break her car window.”

The dog had died by the time officers got it out of the vehicle.

A 2-year-old dog and three 6-month-old puppies were taken from the home.

Ashakih was being held in the Erie County Jail on a cruelty to animals charge. She was due in court Monday.