KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department Animal Control Officers are investigating after a dog was found abandoned near a dumpster with signs of severe neglect.

A dog was found in a cloth dog carrier Saturday morning behind a Knoxville apartment complex dumpster at 4900 Jenkins Rd. The terrier/poodle mix was found around 10:45 a.m. alive, but severely neglected. Numerous areas on the dogs body show signs of serious infection.

Photos courtesy of KPD Animal Control

The dog was immediately transported to Young-Williams Animal Center where a cruelty exam was conducted, followed by extensive medical treatment.

KPD Animal Control asks pet owners to contact the Knoxville Animal Control Unit if they can no longer provide the appropriate care for their animals. If you or someone you know have information on the abandoned dog, contact animal control directly at 865-215-8639.