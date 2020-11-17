Dog found safe in stolen car after Knoxville man tied up, left in doorway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police arrested a man on several aggravated charges after a witness reported finding his neighbor bound and gagged.

Officers responded to the 5600 block of Aloha Avenue around 5 p.m. Monday and found the victim, a 68-year-old male, bound and gagged laying on the floor in the doorway of his home.

Police say they identified the suspect in the attack as 30-year-old Dustin Breeden.

Breeden was taken into custody in the 6300 block of Cadbury after police located the stolen vehicle. Inside police found the victim’s dog and a box of money. Police said the victim’s identification was found on the suspect.

The victim told police the suspect came to the his back door round 1 p.m. on Monday, pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at him. The victim stated that the suspect then entered his residence and demanded money. The suspect took the victim’s ID, debit card, cell phone and key to a black Mercury Milan parked at the residence. The victim reported being tied up and forced into a closet in a back bedroom.

Police say the suspect left the residence and returned multiple times to demand the PIN code for the debit card and access code for the victim’s cellphone.

The victim eventually able to break free from the closet and made his way to the front of the residence, where he was found by a neighbor.

A witness told police he saw the suspect in the victim’s front yard, where the suspect told the witness that the victim had loaned him the black car.

Breeden is charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and altering/forging a license plate.