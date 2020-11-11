Dog recovering at shelter after being wounded in downtown Nashville shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A dog shot during a shootout that also wounded eight bystanders in downtown Nashville over the weekend is stable at Metro Animal Care and Control, a spokesperson said Tuesday night.

Metro police said Allen Crump, 22, was one of two men who fired into a crowd around 1 a.m. Sunday morning at Second Avenue North and Commerce Street. Several people were gathered in the area, when officers said two men began arguing over a dog that was with one of the men.

The man with the dog pulled out a gun, according to investigators. The other man left, but returned minutes later with his own firearm and the two engaged in a shootout.

Allen Crump (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department/WKRN)

An arrest warrant states seven bystanders were shot and another was grazed in the head by a bullet. None of the victims suffered critical injuries, police said.

During the incident, the dog involved was shot in the hip, according to Joseph Pleasant, the Community Services Manager for the Nashville Fire Department. Pleasant said a bystander took the dog to an emergency veterinarian for treatment.

A spokesperson for Metro Animal Care and Control confirmed Tuesday night the dog was listed as “stable” at their facility.

Crump was booked into the Metro jail Monday night on eight counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $120,000.

Police said they were still attempting to locate a second shooter, but no information was immediately released about that person.