Dogs alert homeowners to house fire in Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A Roane County home was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning.

According to Andrew Murray with East Roane County Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire on the 100 block of Powell Drive just after 4:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, firefighters found the home engulfed in flames, but were able to extinguish the fire.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The homeowner and another person were already outside the home as the the flames had spread, crediting his dogs for waking him up.

Unfortunately, the home is a total loss. Red Cross is helping the people find shelter tonight.

Investigators say the cause of the fire appears to have been an electrical problem.

