Dogwood Arts files injunction with Attack Monkey Productions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dogwood Arts Festival, Inc. has moved to part ways with the company that helps bring the Rhythm ‘N Blooms Festival to life.

The festival is an annual event that takes over Knoxville’s Old City. Dogwood Arts filed an injunction in Knox County Chancery Court Sept. 10 seeking to nullify an agreement signed last year – for this year’s festival.

Filed documents state Dogwood Arts and Attack Monkey Productions interpreted their agreement differently, and that the contract was also worded differently than in previous years.

Dogwood Arts also stating in the documents that its leaders were worried these issues put its nonprofit status in jeopardy, so they requested the court to nullify the agreement.

Dogwood Arts released a statement to WATE 6 On Your Side Wednesday night, saying they plan to continue the festival for years to come. They also added they cannot comment on the litigation.

We also reached out to Attack Monkey Productions for a statement, but have not heard back.