Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show returns to Knoxville this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show will return to Knoxville this weekend.

The show is the largest fundraiser for Dogwood Arts. There will be over 10,000 square feet of gardens and you will get the chance to meet with top vendors in home improvement, interior design, appliances and more.

The event will take place at the Knoxville Convention Center kicks off Friday, February 14 and runs through Sunday, February 16.

The Sesame Street 50th Birthday Bash will be a part of the show this year. On Friday from 2 to 5 p.m., kids can dance with their favorite sesame street characters and eat some birthday treats. There’s even an arts and crafts station.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and kids 12 and under get in free. Click here to purchase tickets for the event or visit dogwoodarts.com/house-garden-show for more information.