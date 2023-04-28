KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Dogwood Arts Festival brings artists and art lovers from across the country to Downtown Knoxville for a three-day celebration of art, culture, and natural beauty.

Back in 2021, the festival relocated from Market Square to the Performance Lawn at World’s Fair Park. In 2023, festival organizers announced plans for the event to expand outside of the Performance Lawn with live music and performances in the Amphitheatre alongside a culinary arts tent, a Maker Market, and live art demonstrations.

The 2023 Dogwood Arts Festival will feature more than 100 fine art vendors on the Performance Lawn, food vendors, plant and flower sales, blooming beer gardens, and free activities for the entire family. It will also feature 42 live performances on two stages throughout the weekend.

More details on the expanded footprint are listed below:

Culinary Arts Tent: A Taste of Real Good Kitchen

– Dogwood Arts is partnering with Real Good Kitchen to showcase the culinary arts at the 2023 Dogwood Arts Festival. Guests can experience ‘A Taste of Real Good Kitchen:’ featuring 12 local food entrepreneurs. $35 tickets include tastings from five participating vendors during a particular time frame.

– Tasting Schedule: Saturday, April 29 (10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.) | Sunday, April 30 (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

– Tickets can be purchased online or at the culinary tent located at World’s Fair Park.

– Saturday, April 29 & Sunday, April 30

– Guests can enjoy a Maker Market on the lawn and greenway next to the World’s Fair Park

Amphitheatre featuring a variety of vendors.

– Sunday, April 30 from 10AM-5PM in the World’s Fair Park Amphitheatre.

– The Emerging Makers Tent is a new initiative at the Dogwood Arts Festival to support emerging local and regional makers. This opportunity was developed to provide a supportive environment for makers to gain practical experience selling their artwork at a professional craft fair.

The 2023 event will take place April 28 through the 30 and will be held at the World’s Fair Park Performance Lawn & Amphitheatre, located at 963 World’s Fair Park Drive in Knoxville. Festival hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29. Then on Sunday, April 30 the festival will close two-hours earlier, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day.