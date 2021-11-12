KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dogwood Arts is one of 40 nonprofits receiving a $5,000 grant from the Mountain Dew Outdoors program.

The grants are awarded to organizations that “best demonstrate their local community impact to

preserving and protecting the outdoors through three judging categories: authenticity and creativity,

local community impact, and influence on outdoor conservation or participation.”

Dogwood Arts was nominated by Food City. The grant will go towards the nonprofits Trails & Garden Program.

The Mountain Dew Outdoor Grants Program supports nonprofit initiatives that support outdoor conservation and recreation. The program began in 2020.