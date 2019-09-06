Dogwood Arts Slam, fair roll into Knoxville

September brings a full weekend of events beginning with First Friday.

Dogwood Arts Arts Slam

In Strong Alley just off Markety Square in downtown, some of Knoxville’s most talented artists have 3 hours to create one-of-a-kind paintings that will be auctioned off to benefit the Art in Public Places Mural Program. New this year, a MINI Cooper will be painted by artists. Artists will be painting until

8 p.m. Friday.

Tennessee Valley Fair

The 2019 Tennessee Valley Fair celebrates its 100th year over the next two weeks. The fair runs Sept. 6-15 at Chilhowee Park, 3301 E. Magnolia Ave. Concerts are held each night. The cost is $10 per adult and $8 for children and seniors.

India Fest

Next weekend, you can experience the Indian culture through food, song, dance, and other organized activities. India Fest will include instructed yoga practice, a fashion show displaying the ethnic clothing of the region, cooking demos, and many other cultural events at World’s Fair Park.