Dogwood Arts to install sculptures in Knoxville, Oak Ridge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Some roads will be closed intermittently this weekend as Dogwood Arts installs new sculptures for its Art in Public Places exhibition.
Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, portions of Clinch and Union Avenues in Knoxville will be closed intermittently to make way for cranes, forklifts and artist crews to install sculptures in Krutch Park.
Crews will install more sculptures around the area at Zoo Knoxville, UT Gardens, McGhee-Tyson Airport, Oak Ridge and several ORNL Federal Credit Unions on Sunday and Monday.
