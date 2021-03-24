UPDATE: DOJ mistakingly identifies Bristow, Va. couple charged for role in U.S. Capitol riot as being from Bristol

*This story has been edited to reflect new information from the US Attorney General’s office for the Western Dist. of Virginia. Public Information Officer, Brian McGinn said the Bustle’s are actually from Bristow, Virginia and not Bristol, Virginia. This information was originally reported incorrectly on the DOJ’s website.

BRISTOW, Va. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Justice has charged two people from Bristow, Virginia with multiple federal violations in connection to the U.S. Capitol riots.

The Bustles are a married couple and were arrested on March 9 in Bristow, Virginia, according to the DOJ.

According to the DOJ list of Capitol Breach Cases, Jessica and Joshua Bustle have been charged with the following:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Knowingly Engaging in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in Restricted Building or Grounds

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in Capitol Buildings

A Statement of Facts from the DOJ reports an investigation into the breach of Capitol grounds on January 6 found the Bustles had participated in the illegal storming of the Capitol building.

“Several tips were received indicating that Jessica BUSTLE and her husband Joshua BUSTLE were present at the Capitol and entered the building,” the Statement of Facts reads. “These tips included Facebook postings which appear to have been made by Jessica BUSTLE.”

The DOJ reports that Jessica Bustle posted to her Facebook account on the day of the riots with a picture of a woman wearing a cap that read “LIONS NOT SHEEP”. A sign could be seen in the background of the picture with the letters “VACCIN”.

Photo: U.S. Department of Justice

In a later post, Jessica posted the following:

“Pence is a traitor. We stormed the capital. An unarmed peaceful woman down the hall from us was shot in neck by cops. It’s insane here. We’re safe and heading home but have limited service.” – Jessica Bustle via Facebook post

Photo: U.S. Department of Justice

The Statement of Facts also included another post from Jessica Bustle, in which she said in part that she and her husband had walked into the Capitol building with other people.

Photo: U.S. Department of Justice

The DOJ reports another post was submitted to authorities that showed her standing next to a man with a sign that read “MANDATORY MEDICAL PROCEDURES have NO Place in a FREE Society.”

Photo: U.S. Department of Justice

In another post by a second account under the name “Jess Bustle,” the account replied to a comment inquiring about the woman shot in the neck at the Capitol. The account owner replied in part by saying, “this happened. I was there today and in the capitol when it happened. Everyone was screaming and knew about it quickly so I don’t know why your friends don’t know.”

Photo: U.S. Department of Justice

According to the Statement of Facts, investigators learned through tips that Jessica Bustle has two Facebook accounts. A DOJ investigator reported that the test in one of the posts “appears to have been edited to remove the sentences, ‘We don’t win this thing sitting on the sidelines.’ and ‘Lessss do this.'”

The investigator reports the DOJ used photos of both Jessica and Joshua Bustle to compare with footage from January 6 at the Capitol. Both were reportedly seen on video entering the U.S. Capitol through the east entrance to the Rotunda portion of the building.

The Statement of Facts reads that Jessica Bustle was still wearing the same cap seen in previously posted images and carried a sign that read “VACCINE INJURY is the REAL PANDEMIC.”

The investigator reports Joshua Bustle could be seen following his wife and filming her.

The pair remained in the Rotunda for “several minutes” before authorities started to force people out of the area, according to the Statement of Facts. The Bustles reportedly left through the same way they had entered.

A witness who reportedly is familiar with the Bustles confirmed their identities to the DOJ investigator.

Photo: U.S. Department of Justice

Photo: U.S. Department of Justice

Search warrants served on Google revealed both mobile devices associated with the couples’ phone numbers and email addresses were “in or around the U.S. Capitol Building for a period of time” on January 6.

You can read the full Statement of Facts from the Department of Justice below: