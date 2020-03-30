Closings
Dollar General announces discount to medical, guardsmen and first responder communities

by: John Lynch

Source: Dollar General

Beginning today, Dollar General is proud to provide all medical personnel, first responders and activated National Guardsmen with a 10 percent discount on qualifying purchases.

Individuals can present their employment badge or ID at more than 16,300 stores to receive the discount.

At Dollar General, we are deeply appreciative for the ongoing and brave work that our medical professionals, first responder communities and National Guard activated continue to perform during these unprecedented times, to demonstrate our heartfelt gratitude for these individuals’ tireless service to their communities, we are proud to help support them with this discount.  On behalf of the entire Dollar General family, we would like to thank all of the physicians, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, police officers, fire fighters, Guardsmen and other health care and front-line professionals working to support and care for our neighbors and communities

Todd Vasos-Dollar General’s CEO

Dollar General will offer the discount through April 30, 2020, and plans to evaluate the possible extension of the offer in the coming weeks, based on the evolution and status of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All Dollar General stores are also dedicating the first hour each morning to senior customers with the goal to provide at-risk neighbors the opportunity to shop for essential items in a less crowded environment. Stores are also closing one hour early to clean and re-stock shelves, as well as for employees’ safety and wellbeing.

