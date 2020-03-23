Dollar General looking to hire 50,000 employees before end of April

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dollar General is aiming to hire 50,000 new employees nationwide as retail stores struggle to meet high demand brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Dollar General plans to nearly double its normal hiring rate and add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April.
“We are proud to serve as one of America’s essential retailers, and we believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “The Dollar General family continues to do its part in helping our customers and neighbors during these unprecedented times. We invite individuals looking to start or grow a career, as well as for those whose job may be temporarily impacted by COVID-19,to apply for opportunities to help further our mission of Serving Others.”
Dollar General currently operates more than 16,300 stores in 45 states, and approximately 75 percent of the American population is within five miles of a Dollar General. They also operate 17 traditional distribution centers, five DG Fresh cold storage facilities and its private fleet network.
Candidates can learn more about a variety of opportunities across the Dollar General network and apply for available openings here. Dollar General currently anticipates the majority of these roles to be temporary but says long-term career growth opportunities will be available to some new employees.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: 505 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: How school systems are responding after Gov. Lee urges closures
- Italy’s restrictions grow more specific in bid to slow virus
- Arkansas mailman leaves $2,200 tip for restaurant staff
- Neighbors celebrate North Carolina 12-year-old girlâ€™s birthday with parade
- ‘It can happen quickly’: U.S. nurse volunteering in Italy warns Americans
- States still reporting surge in virus-related jobless claims
- Virus rebels from France to Florida flout lockdown practices
- Small businesses can apply for loans as result of virus
- Congressional rescue talks churn as viral crisis expands
- IOC looking at postponing Tokyo Olympics; Canada pulls out
- Hunt for medical gear to fight virus becomes all-consuming
- Social distancing during coronavirus pandemic: Sevierville church offers drive-in church service
- Churches migrate online amid Coronavirus restrictions on large groups
- Coronavirus FAQ: Disinfecting your devices and other things you should clean daily