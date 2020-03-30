Dollar General offering 10% discount to medical personnel, first responders, National Guardsmen

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dollar General is giving a discount on most merchandise to those who are serving on the front lines of battling the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a release from Dollar General, medical personnel, first responders and activated National Guardsmen can receive a 10% discount when they present their employment badge at more than 16,300 stores.
The offer is valid through April 30 and could possibly be extended, depending on the coming weeks.
The discount not apply with additional Dollar General coupons and cannot be used to purchase the following:
- Gift cards
- All phone cards
- Prepaid Visa cards
- Prepaid wireless handsets
- Lottery tickets
- Rug Doctor rentals
- Tobacco
- Alcohol
Dollar General had also previously announced that the first hour of every morning would be dedicated to senior customers.
PREVIOUS: Dollar General stores to dedicate first hour after opening to senior shoppers
For more information, click here.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus Timeline: Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1,537 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths in state, Department of Health reports
- Relief package billions can’t buy hospitals out of shortages
- Local Girl Scouts re-launch online cookie store after sales disrupted by COVID-19
- Alan Merrill who wrote ‘I love Rock ‘n’ Roll’ dies from coronavirus complications
- World Health Organization encourages playing video games amid coronavirus pandemic
- Cumberland Gap National Historical Park closing due to COVID-19
- Instacart workers seek strike as jobs get busier, riskier
- Four dead on Florida-bound Holland America cruise ship
- Massive traffic jam after Florida sets coronavirus checkpoint at Georgia border
- Gallatin mayor releases statement following patient death at nursing home
- Trump adds 30 days to distancing guidelines as virus spreads
- Mapping the spread of COVID-19 by sampling human waste in US sewer systems
- 8 out of 10 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are adults age 65 and older