Dollar General to carry topical CBD products

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollar General will carry CBD products in its stores, the chain announced Friday.

The bargain store will carry approximately 20 products in its 1,100 stores in Tennessee and Kentucky with plans to expand to Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas and Vermont by spring 2020.

Dollar General’s CBD assortment will be limited to topical cosmetic products including creams, ointments, bath bombs, bath salts and face masks. There are no current plans to provide ingestible or edible CBD merchandise, the company said in a news release.

“At Dollar General, the customer is at the center of all we do, and the addition of CBD items is an extension of our ongoing commitment to provide customers with a curated and affordable assortment of the products they seek,” Jason Reiser, company executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said. “As with many of the products we carry in our stores, our decision to offer CBD products is based on customer interests or demands.”

CBD is a chemical found in marijuana and hemp that does not cause a high and is often sold as a dietary supplement or included in creams and other personal care products.