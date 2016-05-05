Dolly Parton and husband to celebrate 50th anniversary with wedding

(WATE) – Dolly Parton and husband Carl Dean plan to celebrate 50 years of marriage on May 30. The couple plan to celebrate their anniversary with a wedding.

The two met at a Nashville laundry mat when Parton was 18-years-old. Parton’s mother was the only guest at the couple’s first wedding in Ringgold, Georgia, according to People magazine.

The music legend told People, “I’ll have a beautiful wedding dress, ’cause I didn’t have a big, long wedding dress when we got married and we’ve got a suit for him, so we’re going to dress up and take a bunch of pictures.”

The wedding pictures will be for sale to benefit Parton’s Imagination Library charity. The charity is a literacy program through the Dollywood Foundation. Children receive age appropriate books each month.

When speaking of her husband, Parton said, "He's always been supportive. He's like a brother and a father and a friend and a husband and a lover – all of those things to me. I think he's kind of proud that we've been in it this long."