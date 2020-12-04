Dolly Parton announced as 12th Titan for Sunday’s game against Browns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday none other than the undisputed queen of Tennessee, Dolly Parton, will serve as the 12th Titan for Sunday’s game at Nissan Stadium.

This is the first time Dolly will hold the honorary position as the Titans take on the Cleveland Browns. Titans superfan Mandisa will sing the National Anthem.

The LEGEND @DollyParton will bless us on Sunday as our honorary 12th Titan. ⚔️ #CLEvsTEN pic.twitter.com/SJ5hE1GS4I — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 3, 2020

The Titans have called for a “Code Blue” for the game as both teams are 8-3.

Special “Code Blue” gear is available at the Titans Pro Shop and special free blue light bulbs are available for fans at Academy Sports locations in Franklin, Smyrna, Mt. Juliet and Lebanon.

You can show News 2 your “Code Blue” by sending photos or videos to pix@wkrn.com