Dolly Parton announces $1 million donation to Vanderbilt for COVID-19 research

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dolly Parton announced on Twitter Wednesday that she is donating $1 million to Vanderbilt for research on a cure for the coronavirus.

According to Dolly’s tweets, Dr. Naji Abumrad has informed her they are making advancements on research for a cure at Vanderbilt.

Dolly also encouraged anyone who can afford it to make donations for the research.

 

