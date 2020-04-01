Dolly Parton announces $1 million donation to Vanderbilt for COVID-19 research

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dolly Parton announced on Twitter Wednesday that she is donating $1 million to Vanderbilt for research on a cure for the coronavirus.
According to Dolly’s tweets, Dr. Naji Abumrad has informed her they are making advancements on research for a cure at Vanderbilt.
Dolly also encouraged anyone who can afford it to make donations for the research.
