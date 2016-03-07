Dolly Parton announces first major tour in 25 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Legendary country singer Dolly Parton announced Monday morning that she is embarking on a new tour later this year.

It’s the first time Parton has gone on a major U.S. and Canadian tour, which will stop in more than 60 cities, in more than 25 years.

Parton will perform her hit songs, as well as a few of her newer songs from her latest album “Pure & Simple with Dolly’s Biggest Hits.” That album is set to be released in the near future.

“We’re so excited to get out there and see the fans again. I’m really looking forward to singing songs the fans have not heard in a while, as well as the hits, while debuting a few new ones off ‘Pure & Simple,’” Parton said.

Tour dates were not immediately released.