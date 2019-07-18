Dolly Parton- Lil Nas X exchange over possible Old Town Road remix sets internet abuzz

Dolly Parton set the internet abuzz Wednesday, stoking speculation about a possible collaboration with Lil Nas X on a remix of his country-rap mega-hit, Old Town Road.

Old Town Road is just the third song in history to spend 15 weeks atop the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 Chart, buoyed by multiple remixes that include Billy Ray Cyrus, electronic artist Diplo, and most recently with Elton John and rapper Young Thug.

The 20-year-old rapper seemingly expressed his desire to collaborate with Parton Wednesday on Twitter and the country legend seemed to reciprocate the interest.

The single artwork for the original release of Old Town Road showed a single stallion and each subsequent remix has featured new artwork with collaborating artists represented as other horses galloping alongside the original black stallion.

The addition of a blonde-haired, pink horse to the artwork associated with the Billy Ray Cyrus remix has stoked speculation that another version may be on the way.

While some are hotly-anticipating a release, others point out that Lil Nas X has not been afraid to joke with the Twitter community before.

He told his followers he would buy every one of them a Phineas & Ferb DVD if the song achieved a diamond certification and said he wanted to release a remix of his song ‘Panini’ with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey.