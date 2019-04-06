Dolly Parton makes NASCAR debut as sponsor at Bristol

The car of driver Tyler Reddick sits in the pits being worked on after practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Friday, April 5, 2019, in Bristol, Tenn. The reigning Xfinity Series champion is piloting a Chevrolet at Bristol covered with country music icon Dolly Parton’s face and her signature butterfly logo.(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Reddick had his own “Hello, Dolly” moment when he saw his pink and white race car at Bristol Motor Speedway.

RELATED: Dolly Parton to be featured on a race car at upcoming NASCAR race in Bristol

The reigning Xfinity Series champion is piloting a Chevrolet at Bristol covered with country music icon Dolly Parton’s face and her signature butterfly logo. The No. 2 car features Parton-owned ventures including Dolly Records, the Dollywood theme park, Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction and the upcoming Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show.

“Dolly is an icon and has had a lot of success in her career, which is something I admire while trying to build my own success in NASCAR,” said Reddick.

PHOTOS: Scenes from Bristol

“Hopefully, we can take Dolly and the No. 2 Camaro to Victory Lane this weekend in her home state of Tennessee. I think that would be really special for everyone who is a fan of hers.”

Reddick raced Parton’s car Saturday, finishing second place in the Alsco 300 to Christopher Bush.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing