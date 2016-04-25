Dolly Parton releases tour dates

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Dolly Parton will be kicking off her Pure and Simple Tour June 2016 and tickets are selling fast. She will be making a total of 16 stops along the east coast.

The concerts will feature songs included on her album Pure and Simple with Dolly’s Biggest Hits which is set to be released this Summer.

Here’s a full list of tour dates:

June 3: Greensboro Coliseum – Greensboro, NC

June 4: Infinite Energy Center – Duluth, GA

June 7: Charleston Civic Center – Charleston, SC

June 8: Wolf Trap – Vienna, VA

June 10: Hard Rock Cafe – Northfield, Ohio

June 11: Horseshoe Casino – Cincinnati, Ohio

June 12: Artpart – Lewiston, NY

June 15: Mann Center – Philadelphia, Penn.

June 17: Tanglewood – Lenox, Mass.

June 18: Darling’s Waterfront Pavillion – Banor, Maine

June 22: Mohegan Sun Arena – Wilkes Barre, Penn

June 25: Forest Hills Stadium – Forest Hills, NY

June 26: PNC Bank Arts Center – Pittsburg, Penn

A second round of tour dates is expected to be released in coming months that will include stops in Canada.

Dolly’s made for TV movie, “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors” will be released to DVD in May.