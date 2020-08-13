SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Christmas is coming early for Dolly Parton fans.
The East Tennessee icon is releasing her first Christmas album in 30 years. ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ is set to hit shelves on October 2.
The album is set to include a mix of originals and holiday classics and features Parton teaming up with such famous friends as Michael Bublé, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson as well as with her brother Randy Parton.
The track list was released on Billboard.com:
- Holly Jolly Christmas – Dolly Parton
- Christmas Is (feat. Miley Cyrus) – Dolly Parton
- Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas – Dolly Parton, Michael Bublé
- Christmas On The Square – Dolly Parton
- Circle Of Love – Dolly Parton
- All I Want For Christmas Is You – Dolly Parton, Jimmy Fallon
- Comin’ Home For Christmas – Dolly Parton
- Christmas Where We Are (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – Dolly Parton
- Pretty Paper – Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson
- I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus – Dolly Parton
- You Are My Christmas (feat. Randy Parton) – Dolly Parton
- Mary, Did You Know? – Dolly Parton
Parton released her thirtieth solo album, ‘Home for Christmas’, in 1990.
In addition to ‘a Holly Dolly Christmas’ Parton has plenty of other projects coming this fall.
On November 17, Chronicle Books will release, Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, A deluxe coffee table book looking at her career and life through 175 of her songs.
- Knoxville extends season at city public pools
- Hawkins County extends mask mandate through August 29
- WATCH: Police officer saves man in wheelchair from oncoming train
- Many more likely sought jobless aid after $600 check ends
- Dolly Parton releasing first Christmas album in 30 years