NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country Star Dolly Parton tweeted on Tuesday afternoon sending her love to victims of storms that devastated areas of Middle Tennessee.

Praying for all those affected by the devastating storms in Tennessee and my heart is especially with the families who lost loved ones ❤️ We are all with you. pic.twitter.com/hlPS6RJWH4 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 3, 2020

Parton said she wanted everyone in Middle Tennessee to know that she loves them, and hopes the best and is praying for any victim of this devastation.