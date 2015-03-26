Dolly Parton sings her classic hits with a young fan who has Down syndrome

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Dolly Parton sang some of her greatest hits with a Middle Tennessee boy with Down syndrome during his most recent visit to Dollywood theme park.

Gage Blackwell and his family drove over four hours from Lynnville, Tennessee to see Dolly at Dollywood last Saturday.

When the country music singer first meets Gage, she jokes with him and says, “You look like Kenny Rogers. Has anyone told you that?”

Parton and Gage sing along to some of her greatest hits: “Ring of Fire,” “9 to 5,” “Coat of Many Colors” and “Jolene.”

She called him “Gage Rogers.”

“I met Dolly Parton,” he wrote on Facebook. “She is wonderful! We sang together!”

The video of the duet was posted on his Facebook on March 22. Since then, it has received more than 8,000 “likes.”

“This was the best,” said on post on Gage’s Facebook. “I love Dolly and I want to marry her.”