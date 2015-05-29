Dolly Parton statue in Sevierville recognized by TripAdvisor

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – A Sevierville landmark was honored by national travel website, TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor awarded the Dolly Parton statue, located on the Sevier County Courthouse lawn, the 2015 Certificate of Excellence. The award is based on the quality of reviews and opinions earned on the site in the past year.

During a CMT Special, Parton said the dedication of the statue, which depicts Dolly as a young girl seated on a rock and strumming a guitar as one of her proudest moments. The statue was dedicated on May 2, 1987.

The statue's sculptor is Gatlinburg sculptor and artist Jim Gray. Thousands of Dolly fans and tourists stop to photograph the statue.