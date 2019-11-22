Dolly Parton to appear on The View on Friday

NEW YORK CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Country music superstar and East Tennessee native Dolly Parton will appear on The View Friday as her new Netflix series begins streaming to subscribers across the world.

The View, which airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on ABC, will host Dolly Parton as she continues to promote her new Netflix series, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.

COMING UP: Country music icon @DollyParton joins us at the table! 💕 pic.twitter.com/ipu1FHLn2v — The View (@TheView) November 22, 2019

The highly anticipated “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” is an 8-part music anthology of stories behind some of her hit songs, began streaming on Netflix Friday.

Parton held a red carpet premiere for the series at Dollywood in late October.

It’s been a busy time for the Sevierville-native. She garnered two 2020 Grammy nominations in the category “Best Song Written For Visual Media,” for the song “Girl in the Movies” Dolly wrote for the 2018 Netflix film, “Dumplin’”.

Dolly was also nominated for “Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance or Song” for “God Only Knows,” which she sings with the Australian duo, for King & Country.