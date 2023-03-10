PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton is expected to be in Pigeon Forge on Friday as her Dollywood theme park begins its 38th season.

Dollywood season passholders are to be welcomed into the theme park on Friday as part of a preview day plus a special appearance by Parton, who will share updates.

Parton will share what visitors can expect for the 2023 season, including the park’s newest attraction, Big Bear Mountain.

Friday’s passholder event also kicks off Dollywood’s opening of the “I Will Always Love You Celebration,” which will honor the 50th anniversary of Parton writing one of her most iconic songs. The I Will Always Love You Celebration at Dollywood runs March 11-April 8.

The park is open Friday for season passholders only. The first day for all ticketholders is Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find the full schedule here.

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated with a live stream event and additional details shared during the passholder celebration.