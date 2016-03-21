Dolly Parton to perform duet with Katy Perry on ACM Awards

ENCINO, Calif. (WATE) – After announcing an up-coming tour, county music legend Dolly Parton is ready to surprise fans once more.Related:Dolly Parton announces first major tour in 25 years

The singer plans to perform a duet with Katy Perry at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 3.

The East Tennessee native will be honored with the Tex Ritter Award for the movie “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors.” The Academy gives the award to a movie which features country music. “Country Strong,” “Walk the Line” and “Beer For My Horses” are past recipients.

The 2015 movie was set in the Great Smoky Mountains in 1955. It tells the story of Parton’s childhood including struggles, religion and love. It is one of the most-watched television movies with more than 16 million viewers when it aired.

Country music fans can expect to see Luke Bryan host the night-time event. Other performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Sam Hunt, Jason Aldean, Cam, Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood and more.