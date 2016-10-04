Dolly Parton to receive Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at CMAs

NASHVILLE (WATE) – Country music star and East Tennessean Dolly Parton will be receiving the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at The 2016 CMA Awards.

The award goes to an artist who has achieved international and national recognition in the music genre through performances, humanitarian efforts, record sales and more.

“Dolly epitomizes the very definition of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “She is a trailblazer who continues to enchant and captivate fans around the world, from her latest No. 1 album, to her sold-out tour, and numerous television projects. She is a treasure and deserving of this industry acclaim for her undeniable contributions to the success of Country Music, today.”

Past award recipients include: Willie Nelson, Kenny Rogers and Johnny Cash.

Parton has received 44 CMAs Award nominations and has won 9 awards.

Recently, the CMAs released the music video "Forever Country." Some of country's biggest stars sang to Parton's "I Will Always Love You," and other songs by fellow CMA Entertainers of the Year award winners.The CMA Awards will air on WATE 6 On Your Side on November 2.