Dolly Parton urges wildfire prevention amid drought

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WATE) – Dolly Parton is seeking help in the battle to end southern wildfires.

The National Park Service released a video Sunday in which Parton asks people to avoid burning leaves, make sure chains on trailers are tied so they don’t cause sparks and avoid parking vehicles on dry grass.

Parton says the fall weather in Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains has been beautiful but an extended drought created a high wildfire danger.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture reports that 65 forest fires remain active in Tennessee and have burned more than 15,500 acres.

Heavy rains are forecast in parts of the region this week.